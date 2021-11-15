Zimbabwe: Janet Manyowa Scoops Best of Africa Gospel Award

LOCAL gospel musician, Janet Manyowa has added yet another award under her belt after snagging the Best of Africa Gospel award at the 2021 Crown Gospel Music Awards for her hit song 'Ndimi'.

The winners were announced at a ceremony held at the Playhouse Theatre in Durban, South Africa.

Manyowa scooped the award beating legendary gospel artist, Minister Micheal Mahendere, Nigeria's Cross Ugo 2v and Botswana's Tsepo Lesole.

Celebrating her win, Manyowa wrote: "Praise be to God who makes all things possible.

"I am grateful for this recognition at the 14th SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards this weekend for the Best of Africa 2021 Gospel Song

"Thank you to everyone who has ever supported, prayed for and encouraged me

"May God be glorified."

The awards ceremony which was established 14 years ago are dominated by South African gospel musicians and extending to the rest of Africa in a few categories.

SABC Crown Gospel Music Awards celebrate outstanding artists in the gospel music industry in South Africa and beyond.

The awards ceremony was broadcast on SABC 1 and SABC 2 which has been the official television broadcaster since the Crown Gospel Music Awards were launched.