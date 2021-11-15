Nigeria: ISWAP Currently Collecting Taxes in Borno - Sources

14 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Farmers and other residents of Damboa in Borno State have started paying Zakat (taxes) to the dreaded members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), Daily Trust has reliably gathered.

Zakat is an Islamic finance term referring to the obligation that an individual has to donate a certain proportion of wealth each year to charitable causes. Zakat is a mandatory process for Muslims and is regarded as a form of worship.

A top state government official told our correspondent that many farmers are living under the control of ISWAP fighters in the Damboa axis.

"The terrorists allow the locals to farm and they collect what they called zakat (an annual alms tax or poor rate) from every farmer after they harvest their produce," he said.

The source claimed that the farmers were not averse to the arrangement.

"When Boko Haram under Shekau infested these areas, they don't even allow people to go to their farms; so, when ISWAP somehow took over, they said people can go to their farms but must pay tax and also pay zakat," he said.

A farmer, who gave his name as Musa Mrusha, told our correspondent that many of the locals said they don't want authorities to know.

"In the past, many Boko Haram fighters have killed many farmers during harvest time like this. But have you heard of such this year?

"Early last month they came and told me while I was at the farm that when it is time to harvest, they have their portions which I agreed and fulfil the promised," Musa said.

Daily Trust gathered that the ISWAP fighters, who hitherto had a firm root in northern Borno, have recently up their game in the southern part of the state.

They have in the last few months been collecting "tolls" from drivers and "taxes" from farmers.

Another passenger, Ismail, said the terrorists do send drivers plying the road on errands to buy some commodities for them from Biu while coming back.

"They have a checkpoint at Sabon Gari, Yemantan area, Ruga and smaller ones along the road. They are in strategic places where they can see vehicles from far away.

"They dress like soldiers and whenever the drivers see them, they would stop," he said.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X