Nigeria: Dangote's Younger Brother Dies in U.S.

15 November 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Sani Dangote, the younger brother of Africa's richest man, is dead.

Details of his death are sketchy but he was said to have died at a US hospital.

The deceased was the Group Vice President Dangote Group, while his brother, Aliko, is the president.

He was an established businessman with investments in key sectors of the economy including manufacturing, agriculture and oil services. \

In his lifetime, Sani sat on the boards of several other companies including Nigerian Textile Mills Plc, Nutra Sweet Limited, Gum Arabic Limited, Dangote Textile Mills Limited, Alsan Insurance Brokers, Dan-Hydro Company Limited, Dansa Food Processing Company Limited and Dangote Farms Limited.

He was the Deputy Chairman of African Gum Arabic Producers Association and a two-time President of Lagos Polo Club in addition to being a professional polo player.

