Namibia: Strengthening Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response (IDSR) Capacities in Namibia.

The African Ministers of Health adopted the Regional Strategy for Integrated Diseases Surveillance and Response (IDSR 2020-2030) during the 69th Regional Committee for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, which mandated all Member States including Namibia, to implement the 3rd Edition IDSR Technical Guidelines. WHO IDSR generic guidelines version 3, was launched in November 2019, and a Training of Trainers (TOT) was conducted, including participants from each AFRO member states, including Namibia. The 3rd Edition IDSR aims to strengthen countries' capacity to prevent, detect, and respond to disease outbreaks and other public health events quickly and effectively.

Namibia adopted its 1st edition IDSR Technical Guidelines in 2003 and started systematic implementation at all health system levels about ten years ago. The 2nd Edition national IDSR TGs was adapted in 2011. The TGs have provided very valuable guidance for surveillance, outbreak detection, investigation, response and reporting in Namibia. However, IDSR implementation in the country has been confronted by some challenges, which include a shortage of human resources, high staff attrition rates of surveillance focal persons, and hard-to-reach health facilities. The country welcomed the adaptation of the 3rd edition of the IDSR TGs to further reinforce the country's capacity to prevent, detect and respond to outbreaks and other Public health events as required by IHR (2005). IDSR in Namibia is managed at the national level by the Epidemiology Division under the Directorate of Health Information and Research of the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MoHSS). IDSR information flows from the peripheral health facilities (clinics, health centers) à District ->Region à National level.

In compliance with the Africa Regional IDSR Strategy (2020-2030), Namibia has commenced adapting and implementing the 3rd version of the IDSR TGs. To this effect, the following activities were conducted with support from WHO and partners; an adaption and review workshop for the 3rd IDSR TGs and Training Modules, in Otjiwarongo, 17-23 May 2021; A follow up finalization workshop by the IDSR core team, in Windhoek, 7-10 September 2021; A validation workshop on 30 August to 02 September 2021 in Okahandja; A workshop to finalize the training modules on 15 September 2021, Windhoek.

In efforts to ensure that the expected implementers of the revised IDSR 3rd edition are informed and capacitated to implement the technical guidelines, a TOT training was conducted on 20-24 September 2021 in Swakopmund. A total of 37 participants including the facilitators participated in the IDSR ToT. The adoption and review process of the 3rd IDSR addition in Namibia involves various partners including WHO, Health Training Centers, Ministry of Agriculture Water and Land Reform, City of Windhoek, Namibia Institute of Pathology and others.

With the implementation of the revised IDSR guidelines, the country would be able to strengthen the surveillance capacity to conduct effective surveillance activities such as the implementation of community-based surveillance which would allow the early detection of health events at community level. Additionally, the country would be able to improve the triangulation and use of information to prevent, detect, prepare and respond to any public health emergency or threat in a timely and well-coordinated manner.