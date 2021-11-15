Rwanda: Newly-Elected Local Leaders Tipped on Innovation

The Local Government Minister, Jean Marie Vianney Gatabazi has urged the newly elected female councillors to come up with more innovative ideas to address various societal problems.

Five district women councillors who make 30 percent of the advisory council were elected today.

All polling sites were colorfully decorated and well organised according to reports, indicating that the citizens were happy for the elections.

Different polling sites had also installed the Covid-19 protocol facilities, as candidates and members of the electoral college had to be fully vaccinated, in addition to other measures like hand-washing and social distancing among others.

The exercise was conducted using a secret paper ballot, in avoidance of long queues lining behind the candidate which can facilitate the spread of Coronavirus.

Reports also indicate that Nyabihu district did not conduct the elections because most of the electoral college was made up of Adventist who had attended the church services, shifting the elections to Sunday.

Members of the electoral college who talked to The New Times said that most of the elected women were young, educated and experienced people, creating confidence to create competent advisory councils.

During his remarks, Minister Gatabazi who supervised the election exercise in Kamonyi, Muhanga, Ruhango and Nyanza district, urged the newly elected leaders to be innovative.

To be effective in these positions, you have to recall that you are neither the first to occupy these positions, nor are you going to face new challenges, it has all been there that's why you have to be innovative to solve it by coming up with new projects and solutions that address issues in the society," he said.

He also added that women's role is needed especially in gender and social development matters.

"We have issues like teenage pregnancy and GBV in which you (women) are mostly the victims, so we urge you to represent and advocate for your fellows who face them, but it does not mean that men have to sit idle on the matter," he added.

Gatabazi also noted that women actually have good characters like patience and good-heartedness among other good qualities, which he said are also needed in political and government positions.

After the election of female councillors, general councillors will be voted on Tuesday, November 16 while the executive committee of the district will be voted three days later, putting an end to one-month exercise of local government elections.