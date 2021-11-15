Rwanda: Rugby - 1000 Hills, Muhanga Thunders Crowned Sevens Champions

Local Rugby powerhouse 1000 Hills and Muhanga Thunders were on Saturday, November 13, crowned champions of the 2021 Big Ant Studios Sevens tourney in the men and women categories respectively to mark the return of Rugby competitions in style.

It was their first silverware since sports competitions were given green light to resume following an 18-month Covid-19 hiatus.

The one-day tournament, which was held at Amahoro Stadium, attracted 14 teams including eight men's teams and six that competed in the women's category.

The eight men's clubs include Kigali Sharks RFC, Rubavu Black Eagles, Thousand Hills RFC, Resilience RFC, Puma RFC, Muhanga Thunders RFC, UR Grizzlies RFC and Burera Tigers RFC.

Meanwhile, the six women's teams that participated in the tournament include Kigali Sharks RFC, Ruhango Women RFC, Muhanga Thunders RFC, Resilience RFC, Rubavu Black Eagles and UR College of Medicine and Health Sciences Rwamagana Campus.

The competition saw teams pooled into two groups with the top two teams from each group in men's category going through to the semifinals while the first teams from each of women's groups went straight to the final after a round robin group stage.

In the men's semifinals, Kigali Sharks beat Rubavu Eagles 21-7 to set a final date with 1000 Hills who eliminated Resilience RC 7-0 in another semi-final.

1000 Hills went on to win the men's Sevens tournament after a convincing 28-7 victory over Kigali Sharks as Muhanga Thunders who topped Group A overcame Resilience WRC after overtime after the two teams were level with 5-5.

Carlos Isimbi of 1000 Hills was voted the most valuable player in the men's category.

Odette Ndayishimiye who plays for finalists Resilience WRC was the women's MVP, with University of Rwanda Rwamagana Campus emerging the most sociable team of the tournament in both categories.

Saturday results

Men's final 1000 Hills 28-7 Kigali Sharks

Women's final Muhanga Thunders 5-5 Resilience WRC