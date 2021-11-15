Uganda: Two Ugandan Soldiers Sentenced to Death for Killing Civilians in Somalia

14 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)

Two Ugandan People's Defense Force soldiers serving under the African Union Mission in Somalia (Amisom) have been sentenced to death for killing seven civilians in the Horn of Africa country.

The General Court Martial sitting in Mogadishu has also jailed three others for 39 years each for taking part in the killings after a heavy exchange of gunfire between the Amisom forces and Al-Shabaab militants along the Beldamin-Golweyn Forward Operating Base in the Lower Shabelle region on August 10, 2021.

