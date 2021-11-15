Kenya: Railways Golfer Wanjiku Wins KRA Open

Railways Golf Club-based golfer, Evelyne Wanjiku, carded a round of 45 points on Friday at the 18-hole Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club course, to emerge the overall winner of the inaugural Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Open.

Playing off handicap 34, Wanjiku ended the day one point better than the nearest challenger, Edwin Ombega.

Playing off handicap 27, Ombega ended the day with a haul of 44 points to claim the winner's spot in the men's category, one point ahead of Edward Kerich, who carded a round of 43 points to claim the runner-up spot in the category.

Kerich's efforts were enough to fend off the challenge of handicap 28 Daniel Mwangi, who carded 42 to emerge third in the category ahead of handicap 20 Charles Maitho who finished fourth with 41 points.

Among the ladies, home player Phyllis Kimbo emerged the winner after carding a round of 37 points, finishing one point ahead of Muthaiga's Mary Wanjiru and two points ahead of the outgoing Limuru Lady captain Wambui Gitonga.

In the nines, George Kirathe was crowned winner with 22 points, a piece in the first nine. Commissioner Terra Saidimu scooped the best staff award, while Ian Mburu was crowned the winner among the juniors.

In the longest drive contest, Soy MP Caleb Kositany was crowned the winner in the Men's category, while Rosemary Koiny took the honours in the ladies' contest.

Meanwhile, Shabir Walgi scooped the top honours in the nearest-to-the-pin contest. The KRA Golf Open event marked the culmination of the parastatal's celebration of Taxpayers Month, which lapsed in October 2021.