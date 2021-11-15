Kenya: Four Killed, 12 Injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu Road Crash

14 November 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By George Sayagie

Four people died on the spot and and 12 others sustained serious injuries on Sunday in a road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.

The matatu, belonging to Galaxy sacco, collided head-on with the station wagon at Nairagie-Enkare escapement.

Three of the casualties were in the station wagon vehicle that was headed towards Mai Mahiu while the fourth victim was a passenger in the matatu.

Police arrived at the scene to help with moving the injured persons to different hospitals.

More to follow...

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X