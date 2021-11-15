Kenya: Four Killed, 12 Injured in Narok-Mai Mahiu Road Crash

Four people died on the spot and and 12 others sustained serious injuries on Sunday in a road accident involving a 11-seater matatu and a station wagon along the Narok-Mai Mahiu highway.

The matatu, belonging to Galaxy sacco, collided head-on with the station wagon at Nairagie-Enkare escapement.

Three of the casualties were in the station wagon vehicle that was headed towards Mai Mahiu while the fourth victim was a passenger in the matatu.

Police arrived at the scene to help with moving the injured persons to different hospitals.

More to follow...