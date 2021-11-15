Nigeria/Cape Verde: WCQ - Minister Salutes Super Eagles, Calls for Focus Against Cape Verde

The minister of youth and sports minister, Sunday Dare, has commended the Super Eagles for their 2-0 win over Liberia in Saturday's 2022 World Cup qualifier match in Morocco.

Two goals from the penalty spot in each half of the match set the Eagles closer to the final round of the Africa's World Cup qualifiers.

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen and Captain Ahmed Musa scored the two goals of the encounter to keep the three time African champions in control of their Group C ahead of the tantalizing final group match at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos on Tuesday.

The minister described the victory in Morocco as a moral boost, urging the team to remain focus.

"Winning away from home should boost your morale ahead of the all-important clash against Cape Verde on Tuesday. I congratulate the entire team for the professional performance.

"Let us keep the focus. Let us finish the job in Lagos on Tuesday. We are 100% behind you," Dare said. With 12 points, two clear of their closest rivals, Cape Verde, the Super Eagles would need just a point at home on Tuesday to book a place in the final round of the 2022 World Cup African qualifiers.