Ethiopia: News - US Delays Sanctions "On Elements Aligned" With Govt of Ethiopia, TPLF "To Allow Time & Space" for Talks

12 November 2021
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — The US State Department said the US government was "not imposing sanctions at this time on elements aligned with the Government of Ethiopia and TPLF to allow time and space to see if these talks can make progress."

The State Department said it welcomed "diplomatic efforts by AU High Representative Olusegun Obasanjo and urge the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) to seize the opportunity to negotiate a cessation of hostilities without preconditions and commit to unhindered humanitarian access."

However, it cautioned that "if the parties fail to make meaningful progress, the United States stands ready to pursue additional sanctions, including against the Government of Ethiopia and the TPLF."

Today the US has designated six targets associated with the Eritrean government and ruling party pursuant to presidential Executive Order.

"Eritrea's destabilizing presence in Ethiopia is prolonging the conflict, posing a significant obstacle to a cessation of hostilities, and threatening the integrity of the Ethiopian state," the State Department said, adding "credible accounts implicate Eritrean forces in serious human rights abuses, and the United States remains gravely concerned about the conduct of all parties to the conflict. Eritrean forces should immediately withdraw from Ethiopia." AS

