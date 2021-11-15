Rwanda: Volleyball - Gisagara Sign Right-Attacker Niyogisubizo

Gisagara Volleyball Club have signed Rwandan right-attacker Samuel Niyogisubizo, on a two-year deal.

The 26-year old is one of the best right-attackers and features for the national team.

He joins Gisagara from the University of Tourism, Technology and Business (UTB) Volleyball Club which was recently terminated by its management.

Niyogisubizo was named in the team of the year in the 2018/19 season after helping his team finish in third position in the national league, in addition to clinching the accolade of the Most Valuable Player (MVP) as UTB lifted the title of the preseason tournament.

Meanwhile, Gisagara volleyball club have turned focus to preparing for the first edition of the Taxpayers' tournament, a competition that is supported by RRA, which will take place this month from the 26th to the 28th of this month.

Joseph Ndahiro, the club head coach said daily training will continue as they seek to fight for the title of the inaugural tournament.

"We started training last month, and the players responded well to the demanding drills after a couple months on holiday. The hard work continues, we are ready for this competition and new season," said Ndahiro.

He added "We have added new faces in our club including Samuel "Tyson" Niyogisubizo who signed for two years. He is a good experienced player."