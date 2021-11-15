Angolan Designers Defend Valorization of African Costumes

Ondjiva — Several designers of the southern Cunene and Huila provinces defended the need for Angolans to give more value to African costumes as they represent the culture of the continent.

The designers were speaking on the sidelines of the Dipanda Fashion event that marked the 46 years of Angola National Independence Day which allowed to exchange experience among designers and awaken the valorization of the potentialities of the costumes of the people from the southern region of the country.

Speaking to Angop, Elias Songolola, a designer, said the African clothes represent an important vehicle for the transmission of deeper values of Angolans, given that only they faithfully translate the feelings of the African people.

He underscored that young people wear little this type of clothing, hence the need to motivate them about its importance in the cultural context, as a way to protect the cultural heritage of traditional peoples and communities.

Nicolau Papricas, another designer, said the Western cultures have overshadowed African ones, so it is imperative to promote events that highlight the beauty of Bantu culture.

"We must correct this side, valuing what is ours in the sense of preserving unity and national identity," he said.

Organized by the Talents Cunene Project and ACS Model Agency, the event had on its runway 24 models who paraded social and African costumes, such as suits, shirts, pants, dresses, blouses and shoes for both male, female and children.