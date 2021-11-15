Angolan Designers Defend Valorization of African Costumes

12 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Ondjiva — Several designers of the southern Cunene and Huila provinces defended the need for Angolans to give more value to African costumes as they represent the culture of the continent.

The designers were speaking on the sidelines of the Dipanda Fashion event that marked the 46 years of Angola National Independence Day which allowed to exchange experience among designers and awaken the valorization of the potentialities of the costumes of the people from the southern region of the country.

Speaking to Angop, Elias Songolola, a designer, said the African clothes represent an important vehicle for the transmission of deeper values of Angolans, given that only they faithfully translate the feelings of the African people.

He underscored that young people wear little this type of clothing, hence the need to motivate them about its importance in the cultural context, as a way to protect the cultural heritage of traditional peoples and communities.

Nicolau Papricas, another designer, said the Western cultures have overshadowed African ones, so it is imperative to promote events that highlight the beauty of Bantu culture.

"We must correct this side, valuing what is ours in the sense of preserving unity and national identity," he said.

Organized by the Talents Cunene Project and ACS Model Agency, the event had on its runway 24 models who paraded social and African costumes, such as suits, shirts, pants, dresses, blouses and shoes for both male, female and children.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X