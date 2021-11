Lobito — The team of 1º de Agosto won on Saturday the senior women's handball tournament after defeating Casa do Pessoal do Porto do Lobito by 25-19 in the competition that marked the anniversary of Angola Independence Day.

Clube Desportivo do Maculusso finished second followed by Electro Clube do Lobito in the third position.

Casa Pessoal do Porto do Lobito, organizer of the competition, occupied the bottom without scoring.