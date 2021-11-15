Angola: Academy of Arts Honours Singer Paulo Flores

Luanda — The Angolan Academy of Arts (AAL) has honored the musician Paulo Flores for his contribution to the national songbook.

Paulo Flores is one of the greatest exponents of semba. He emerged in the 90s and is one of the most versatile national artists of the post-independence period.

The musician explained that the experiences between Luanda and Lisbon were his main inspirations for the music, adding that at the time he had no notion of what he was singing about, but today he can see the impact that his songs have on people's lives.

"When I started singing I was between 16 or 17 years old, and at the time I sang just for the sake of singing. I would see things and write, others were created in the moment. I had no notion of what I was singing about. Today I see and understand the messages that my songs carried," she said.

Paulo Flores is one of the sounding names of popular music from Angola, "ambassador" of semba in the world. He is respected by several generations of Angolan musicians, thanks to many hits he has collected over more than 30 years of career.

Paulo Flores, whose songs deal with various themes of Angolans' daily life, released his first album in 1988.

Author, composer and interpreter, with 16 albums released, Paulo Flores is one of the main references in Angolan music and a tireless defender of the semba style.