Angola: Malanje - Rodrigo Morais Wins 7th Edition of Cacuso Rally Tt

Malanje — The driver of the Agrozootec Rally Raid of Luanda team Rodrigo Morais won Saturday the 7th edition of the Cacuso Ralli TT with 5 minutes and 58 seconds in a 23 kilometers course.

José Rocha of Bastonados team and João Lota Autodikitoy team finished second and third places, respectively, while the motorcycle category was won by Hugo Carvalho to become national champion.

In the four-wheeled motorcycle and off-road vehicle categories, the winners were Pedro Floria and Alexandre Lopes from Rota P Racing Team and Team Land Rover.

The promoter of the Rally TT of Cacuso, Pedro Cristina, considered the results fair and praised the quality of the track, which allowed the pilots to race without major obstacles.

Meanwhile, the head of the Provincial Association of Motorized Sports of Malanje, Júlio de Oliveira, said the intention of the association is to continue with the work towards motorized sports to allow more young people to join the sport.