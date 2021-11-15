Angola: Malanje - Rodrigo Morais Wins 7th Edition of Cacuso Rally Tt

13 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Malanje — The driver of the Agrozootec Rally Raid of Luanda team Rodrigo Morais won Saturday the 7th edition of the Cacuso Ralli TT with 5 minutes and 58 seconds in a 23 kilometers course.

José Rocha of Bastonados team and João Lota Autodikitoy team finished second and third places, respectively, while the motorcycle category was won by Hugo Carvalho to become national champion.

In the four-wheeled motorcycle and off-road vehicle categories, the winners were Pedro Floria and Alexandre Lopes from Rota P Racing Team and Team Land Rover.

The promoter of the Rally TT of Cacuso, Pedro Cristina, considered the results fair and praised the quality of the track, which allowed the pilots to race without major obstacles.

Meanwhile, the head of the Provincial Association of Motorized Sports of Malanje, Júlio de Oliveira, said the intention of the association is to continue with the work towards motorized sports to allow more young people to join the sport.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X