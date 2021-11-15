Angola: National Basketball Team Face Huge Absences Due to Injuries

13 November 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Hermenegildo Santos, Carlos Morais, Edson Ndoniema and Leonel Paulo may be the main absentees of the national senior men's basketball team to compete from November 22 to 30 the first phase of the 2022 FIBA Basketball World Cup qualifier in Benguela province, a source from the Angolan Basketball Federation (FAB) told ANGOP on Saturday.

According to the source at least three players are injured and one recovering from a surgery.

In this first qualifying round, Angola, 11-time African champions, integrate group C along with the Central African Republic, Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire.

The group A, also to be played in Benguela, brings together Nigeria, Cape Verde, Mali, and Uganda.

The World Men's Senior Basketball Championship will be organized for the first time by three countries, namely Indonesia, Philippines and Japan.

Angola has been present eight times in World basketball Cup After the debut in Spain, in 1986, followed the editions in Argentina (1990), Canada (1994), Canada (1996), United States (2002), Japan (2006), Turkey (2010), Spain (2014) and China (2019).

