Uganda: Indigenous Minorities Test Uganda's Record

Kampala, Uganda — When President Yoweri Museveni's government faces an appraisal of its human rights record by the United Nations Human Rights Council in early 2022, one of the main issues could be its treatment of its marginalised indigenous minority communities.

Activists for the groups are gearing up for the Universal Peer Review (UPR 22) by reminding the government of commitments it made during the last appraisal in 2016 and has failed to deliver, mainly in health and education.

Agnes Kabajuni, the regional manager of the Minority Rights Group International, a London-based human rights organisation that works to secure the rights of ethnic, religious and linguistic minorities and indigenous people around the world, describes the appraisal as "a stock taking of the recommendations committed to in 2016."

"We want to see the government commit itself and give a sincere report on what they have so far done," said Kabajuni on Oct.25 in Kampala, "Uganda's UPR 2022 is critical to the status of ethnic minorities who are largely vulnerable to exclusion, discrimination and high levels of poverty."

She said the commitments made on education and health are critical to minority groups since they struggle for a better social economic status.

The universal peer review is done every four years by the United Nations Human Rights Council. The UN member states appraise one another's human rights record. During such reviews, states are given recommendations, which they are expected to take or ignore.

Uganda's indigenous and ethnic minority people include the Batwa in the southwestern Uganda districts of Bundibugyo, Kanungu, Kabale, Kisoro and Rubanda, the Batuku in Ntoroko District and the Bamba, and the Babwisi and Banuma in Bundibugyo District.

Others include the Ik, the Ngikutio, Napore, Nyangia, Mening and Pokot from the Karamoja sub-region in northeastern Uganda, the Maragoli and Bagungu from Bunyoro region in mid-western Uganda, the Benet from the slopes of Mt. Elgon in Kween, Kapchorwa and Bukwo Districts in eastern Uganda, and the Basongora, Banyabindi, Bagabo and Bakindwe who live in Kasese District.

Some of these indigenous minorities, such as the Batwa and Benet, lost their lands to conservation programmes. They were not compensated or resettled, and lost their livelihood. Most became destitute. Many failed to get an education and cannot get jobs. They live in temporary settlements without schools, healthcare, transportation, political participation, and justice.

The Batwa were forcefully evicted from their ancestral lands without due compensation and are perhaps the most vulnerable indigenous minority in the country.

The Batwa evictions started in the 1930s, during the colonial times but more brutal evictions happened in the 1990s when thousands of Batwa were pushed out of their ancestral forests to create Bwindi and Mgahinga Gorilla National Parks, and Echuya forest reserve. Left landless after the evictions,the Batwa now live on the fringes of society in Kisoro, Kabale, Rubanda, Kanungu and Bundibugyo districts.

When the Minority Rights Group International gathered representatives of these minority groups in Kampala on Oct.25, many spoke about the marginalisation and discrimination that they endure everyday.

Augustine Wilson Mubulya, the Prime Minister of Obudhingiya Bwa Bwamba who also doubles as the chairperson of the Indigenous Minority Group Rwenzori Platform in Bundibugyo District says the indigenous minorities in the Rwenzori sub-region share common problems.

"In Kasese, for instance, there are many Banyabindi (settler agriculturalists), the Basongora (pastoralists), the Bagabo and Bakindwe (fisherfolk) but if a member of any of these indigenous minority groups wants to get health services, they might have to change their name so it resembles that of the majority ethnic community (Bakonzo)."

"In education, the thematic curriculum was introduced to address learners in their mother tongue but the indigenous minority languages have not been codified and Rukonzo language dominates in schools," Mubulya said.

Mubulya says this is because the minority communities do not have representation in institutions like the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) which sits in Kampala.

"In Bundibugyo, we have approved the orthography of Rubwisi and Rwamba, but books that were sent in Bundibugyo were set in Rukonzo and yet 75% of the people who live in Bundibugyo are not Bakonzo."

He added that, "They printed the books in Rukonzo because there is no one at NCDC who represents any of those communities apart from the Bakonzo."

Uganda's champions

The Benet people are equally marginalised. David Chemutai, the coordinator of the Mt. Elgon Benet Indigenous Ogiek Group (MEBIO), a community based organisation that is advancing the rights of the community says his people's suffering started in 1983 when the government evicted them to set up the Mt. Elgon National Park. To this day, Chemutai says, the Benet live in temporary settlements on the edge of the game park.

Chemutai says it hurts him to see his community remains unrecognized despite it putting Uganda on the athletics map during global sports events like the Olympics. He mentions world champions Peruth Chemutai, Joshua Cheptegei, Joshua Kiplimo and Steven Kiprotich. These are actually from the Benet community and not the more dominant Sabiny group as is widely believed.

"Just like the rest of the community, they were forced to take on Sabiny identity because of identification and marginalisation and discrimination," Chemutai told The Independent, "We are a stateless community and we are not included in the Constitution of Uganda as an ethnic group."

The Benet are not recognised in the schedule of tribes in the Uganda Constitution.

The Maragoli question

Jane Dayo belongs to another minority group, the Maragoli, whose great-grand parents were resettled in Bunyoro from Kenya in 1958 by the British colonial government. Most Maragoli remain in Kenya and are a dominant segment of the Luhya; a major ethic group in that country. But the Maragoli in Uganda say that after living as a community in Uganda for over 50 years and without any connection to the Kenyan Maragoli anymore, they deserve to be officially recognised as a Ugandan ethnic group.

Dayo who is a member of the Maragoli Community Association says her community should be included in the schedule for Uganda's ethnic groups in the Constitution. The Constitution only recognizes 56 ethnic groups who are said to have been living inside the territorial boundaries as of February 01, 1926.

Dayo says the Maragoli suffer because of being left out.

"We are not considered as citizens and natives of Uganda," she says, "And because of this discrimination, the Maragoli find it hard to access government services such as education and health."

In 2017, for example, when the government asked parents to enrol their children using national IDs, the Maragoli children came off worse since their parents had no IDs.

"Up to now, the Maragoli have not got the IDs. Those who have the IDs have gone through a lot of struggle. Some of the IDs were confiscated by NIRA because the officials say the Maragoli don't appear anywhere in the Constitution as citizens of Uganda," Dayo told The Independent.

"Our children have been denied their identity right from childhood. Their parents only got the IDs after seeking help from a neighbour who is a Munyoro or Mugisu so that child is registered under the national ID of the neighbour who is not the real parent."

Dayo says her community faces the same challenges when it comes to access to health services. It is not only far but the health personnel want you to present the national ID.

"My mother, for instance, is diabetic and before she got a national ID, she used to suffer at the health facility. She reached a point of never going back to hospital and decided to resort to local herbs."

Dayo lives in what she calls a 'catchment' in Kiryandongo District in mid-western Uganda where many of her community are settled. She says she is the only girl in her catchment who is educated. Nobody has ever completed a professional course.

"If a Maragoli child does not have a passion for education and her parents are not as committed, the child cannot go far to attain an education," Dayo told The Independent.

"We have zero university graduates among the Maragoli," she says and blames it on parents finding it difficult to send their young ones to school that are very far yet the roads are bad and bushy.

"For those who eventually begin when they are relatively mature; they soon begin comparing themselves to their peers from other communities. They then start thinking they are too old for the lower level primary classes and so they end up dropping out," she says.

"In an estimated 100 Maragoli homesteads, you could find only 40% of people who have attained primary education and those who go on to finish S.4 could only be about 10% or less," she says.

Dayo went to Kizibu Primary School in Kiryandongo but all her Maragoli peers she started out with dropped out except two. Dayo and her two colleagues then joined Kigumba Secondary School for her O-Level education. But her two colleagues eventually dropped out in Senior Two.

"I struggled and completed Senior Four. However, although, I actually passed with a First Grade, my parents could not sponsor my A-Level education because they could not afford to do so. I had no choice but to branch to the Primary Teachers College."

This is where she qualified with a teaching certificate after two years. "I immediately got employed and I have since been upgrading my qualifications," she says.

The IK after thought?

Samuel Okene Ayaru works among another minority group; the Ik in Kaabong and the Soohoo. He works with the North Karamoja Indigenous Minority Platform. He says the biggest challenge the minorities in the Karamoja sub-region face is distance between the communities and the schools. He says most of the schools are poorly staffed and the teachers posted in these schools hardly understand the language of the indigenous minority groups.

"In every parish, there should be a primary school and a secondary school in every sub-county but that is not the case in Karamoja sub-region. When it comes to instruction of students, most of the qualified teachers posted there, they are not understood," Ayaru says.

"Are we part of this country or we are simply an appendage and an afterthought?" he says.

He says health centres are as far away as 30-60km from the communities and they lack drugs and medical equipment. He says lower level units which are nearer cannot support health services like delivery of mothers. Most people go to bigger faith-based health facilities; St. Joseph in Kitgum and St. Kizito, Matany in Napak District.

Lackluster response

The government has in place several legal framework and policies to promote and protect the rights to education and health services in Uganda. The Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHCR), the Equal Opportunities Commission, and courts provide avenues for redress.

The Uganda Constitution also provides for the integration of Uganda's minority communities into development programmes under Article 36 and the right to a clean and healthy environment under Article 39.

It also protects for their children's rights under Article 34, the disabled people under Article 35, the right to equality and non-discrimination Article 27 and Article 30 of the Constitution concretizes the right to education for every Ugandan and Article 33 also provides for the protection of women's tights.

Other laws aimed at equality include; the Equal Opportunity Act, 2007 also provides for addressing inequalities across Uganda's regions and communities. The National Land Policy, 2013, recognises the marginalisation and land injustice the ethnic minority and pastoralist communities face and directs the government to take measures to improve their land rights.

But, Sylivia Kokunda, the executive director of Action for Batwa Empowerment Group (ABEG), a local community organization based in Kanungu District told The Independent recently that, "The people in government only stop at giving her people words and no action."

Action needed

Barbra Babweteera, the executive director of the Cross Cultural Foundation of Uganda (CCFU), a Kampala-based non-profit that promotes the appreciation of Uganda's cultural identity and diversity says indigenous minority groups in Uganda generally lack political representation right from the village level and this has been the genesis of their problems.

She says if the government continues to neglect Uganda's ethnic minorities; the country will eventually lose a big chunk of its ethnic heritage.

"Uganda is known around the world as one of the most ethnically diverse countries. It is one of the factors that the tourism sector has started tapping into nowadays," she said. Going forward, Babweteera says it is time the government fixed the Constitution's schedule which describes who is and who is not Ugandan.

"Can we have the Benet, the Bagabo, the Bakindwe and the Maragoli and all those who have been in Uganda for all the years get recognised as bonafide indigenous groups,"she says.

"We would also like to see these communities, whose populations constitute the poorest of the poor communities in Uganda deliberately planned for in order to help them access basic services,"she says, "Just making these people complete at least secondary school would go a long way in breaking the cycle of poverty."