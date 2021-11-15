Tanzania: Taifa Stars Race Ends With Rare Record

TANZANIAN envoys in the 2022 Qatar World Cup, Taifa Stars ended their campaign with a remarkable away record following their 1-1 draw with Madagascar at Mahamasina Stadium in Madagascar on Sunday.

The draw with Madagascar has earned Stars five points garnered from away venues while the team managed to pick only three points at the home venue.

The overall performance of Stars make them as the only team that had brilliant away record as they have ended their campaign un beaten in their away matches.

Before reaping an away point on Sunday, Taifa Stars started with a point in their 1-1 draw with Democratic Republic of Congo in Lubumbashi before collecting three points away in Cotonou when they beat Benin 1-0.

But Stars had an ugly record at home where they wasted six points due to 1-0 loss to Benin and humiliating 3-0 loss to DRC on Thursday.

DRC went through to the play off stage of the World Cup qualification after beating Benin 2-0 in Lubumbashi.

Benin finished second in group J with 10 points, a point inferior to DRC who have reaped 11points.

Wydad Casablanca forward Simon Msuva netted the opener for Taifa Stars in the 25th minute from a through ball from Young Africans mid- fielder Feisal Salum.

Taifa Stars who were without key players including skipper Mbwana Samatta, defender Bakari Mwamnyeto and goalie Aishi Manula started with John Bocco in frontline, Eraston Nyoni in defence and Metacha Mnata between the posts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Playing with full confidence, Taifa Stars dominated large portion of the game and their best first half chances were in the 28th and 30th minutes, both wasted by Simon Msuva.

Metacha Mnata made daring saves in 39th and 40th minutes for fruitless corners.

The second half saw Mad- agascar trying hard to hunt for an equaliser and their efforts paid off in 74th minute when Hakim Abdallah scored an equaliser and in the 80th minute Taifa Stars coach Kim Poulsen reacted by bringing in KMC's Nikson Kibabage in place of Simba's Mohamedi Hussein.

Coach Poulsen introduced Iddi Selemani for Kibu Dennis and Meshack Abraham who replaced Feisal Salum.

In 82nd minute Madagascar were forced to play with ten men after Pascal Razaka nanteina was shown a red card for fouling Simon Msuva.