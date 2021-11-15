Tanzania: Mpango to Attend New Economy Forum

VICE-PRESIDENT Dr Philip Mpango is expected to attend Bloomberg New Economy Forum, kicking off on Tuesday in Singapore.

The forum will discuss about issues including the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 and uneven global access to vaccines as well as new eco- nomic direction after the effects of the pandemic.

According to a statement issued on Sunday to the media, Dr Mpango was on Sunday expected to depart to Sentosa Island in Singapore.

While in Singapore, the vice-president will hold face-to-face talks with leaders of various countries, heads of international organisations, businesspeople and heads of various institutions with aim of strengthening relations between Tanzania and those countries and institutions.

As the global economy emerges from lock- down, the fourth annual forum will bring together the world's most influential business executives,heads of state, innovators, and academics. Leaders from East to West, public and private sectors, developed and developing nations will mobilise behind the effort to build a sustainable global economy that creates jobs, reduces inequality and improves public health.

"New vaccines show the power of technology and public-private partnerships to address humanity's challenges. And the disproportionate impacts of the virus, and uneven global access to vaccines, have shown how far we have to go to build an equitable future," Michael Bloomberg, Founder of Bloomberg L.P. and Bloomberg Philanthropies said ahead of the Singapore meeting.

"The New Economy Forum is a chance for leaders to talk with one another and think big on these and other key issues including the challenges and opportunities around climate change," added Mr Bloomberg.

The annual conference was held online last year amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year's forum will be limited to approximately 400 global leaders in a commitment to helping ensure the delegates' safety by maintaining the protocol set forth in Singapore, and innovating new ways of safely convening in person.