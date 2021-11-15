Nigeria: Covid-19 - Nigeria Records Eight Deaths, 20 Fresh Cases Sunday

15 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mariam Ileyemi

<i>The new fatality figure has increased Nigeria's total fatality to 2,968.</sub>

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (<a target="_blank" href="https://ncdc.gov.ng/">NCDC</a>) has announced eight additional deaths from the coronavirus pandemic.

The fatalities, according to the centre, are reported as a backlog from Edo State.

The new fatality figure has increased Nigeria's total fatality to 2,968.

Data from the centre also showed that three states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), reported 20 additional infections on Sunday. This raises the total number of confirmed infections in Nigeria to 213,147.

The breakdown of the NCDC data revealed that Kaduna State in the North-west reported nine cases while Lagos and Katsina States recorded four cases each. The FCT reported three cases.

The centre noted that Delta, Edo and Sokoto states reported no cases.

The NCDC report said two states and the FCT reported a backlog of discharged cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of people treated and discharged to 205,732.

The report also noted that the 46 discharged cases recorded in Edo State and a single case discharged from Enugu State were erroneously recorded.

While the FCT reported 270 discharged cases on Sunday, three cases were reported for November 13, 2021.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X