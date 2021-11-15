Nigeria: Police Repel Bandits' Attack, Rescue Kidnap Victims, Animals in Katsina

14 November 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Mohammed Babangida

The police have repelled an attack on Gidan Duka community in Kankara local government area of Katsina State, recovering 38 cows and 11 sheeps.

The police spokesperson in the state, Gambo Isa, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES that the bandits were intercepted by a police team led by the divisional police officer in the area.

"The team intercepted the bandits at Danramabu village and engaged them in a gun deal. The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals, compromising 38 cows and 11 sheep. The team also recovered one Bajaj operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits," Mr Isa said in the statement.

Rescue of 11 kidnap victims

The statement also said the command has rescued 11 kidnap victims Sunday morning abducted from Sabon Garin Safana.

Mr Isa said the victims were rescued in a bandits' hideout in Tsatskiya village of Safana.

He added that the victims have been taken to General Hospital in Dutsin Ma for medical check up

The victims were kidnapped last November and had been held by the bandits since.

