Tanzania: Dodoma - the Creation of the Capital Authority (Part 2)

Dar es Salaam — Soon after the resounding victory in the vote to decide to transfer Tanu and the nation's capital, the government moved swiftly to set up structures to oversee the new capital.

To some, the plan was too ambitious to be achieved and to others, it was a mere fantasy- for they saw nothing wrong with Dar es Salaam as the seat of the government.

At conception, the entire plan to relocate government offices to Dodoma was to take 10 years.

Sir George Kahama, one of the key figures in the transformation takes a peak in his biography of how Mwalimu Nyerere's government kicked off the proceedings.

The government announced the setting up of two bodies to manage the development of the new capital- a ministry for the Capital Development and the Capital Development Authority."The ministry was created in the office of the President and was assigned the role of providing the national framework for the development of the new capital," writes Sir George Kahama.

Chief Adam Sapi was appointed Minister of State, his task was to prepare and organize the transfer of government to Dodoma.