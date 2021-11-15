Tanzania: Tales of How City Dwellers Cope With Water Rationing

Dar es Salaam — When Willis Mhango secured a deal of washing 20 vehicles of a city company, he counted it as an improvement which could make him see a return of his car washing business.

To his surprise, inadequate supply of water which led to rationing made the prospects of a lucrative return on investment a daydream.

"The issue of water has become a thorny matter. There're many days that pass by without water. As a result, a lot of clients come and leave without getting the service," he said.

The car washing operator represents a number of businesses and households that are battling with water woes following the recently announced water rationing that has hit Dar es Salaam due to diminished water levels at source areas feeding the city.

Dar es Salaam Water and Sewerage Authority (Dawasa) recently announced that there will be a shortage for customers served by the Upper Ruvu and Wami Rivers, due to lower water levels caused by drought.

Some businesses which are linked to the water supply are suffering and others have started adjusting the prices to compensate the losses.