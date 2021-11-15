Tanzania: Government Should Heed Advice On Ncds

As the Non-communicable diseases (NCDs) week is winding up, calls were made by professional health experts for more action to be taken by the Tanzanian government to curb the persistent rising cases of NCDs in the country.

Even though Tanzania might not be alone in this fight, the steps that are being taken globally by more developed nations can also be replicated here for more impactful results.

For example, as the President of the Medical Association of Tanzania, Dr Shadrack Mwaibambe said, it is high time that Tanzania took a leaf out of South Africa by scrapping taxes off importation of gym equipment in a bid to promote interest in physical exercise.

The impact of scraping the taxes will mean that more people will be able to afford to go to the gym, hence an increased uptake in exercising, an activity that reduces the risks of one succumbing to NCDs.

The severity of NCDs can be traced on a global level, with reports indicating that death rates from NCDs were nearly double in low and middle-income countries. This means that governments in the African continent need to do more to fight the adverse impact of NCDs.

Tanzania can play a pivotal role in this endeavor. The government can start by reviewing policies that hinder implementation of effective solutions to NCDs. These include, but are not limited to tax regulations, policies that relate to construction, ensuring roads and buildings are constructed in ways that leave room for pedestrians to exercise on the sidewalks.

NCDs are numerous and their impact can last a lifetime; this makes it imperative for the government to ensure that more is being done to address the challenges the health sector faces in trying to come up with viable solutions to NCD cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania NCDs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, the government needs to realise that the economic impact that is brought about by NCDs will only set to rise. For example, in 2019 NCDs cost the economy a whopping $349 million, while the average economic cost of individual patients rose to $1,200 per person. This was further made more alarming by the fact that despite the economic cost, the death toll from NCDs also rose significantly.

High mortality rate

With total NCDs-related deaths in Tanzania estimated at 134,541 in 2016, that figure is said to have significantly gone up five years later. This means that the government and other private partners in the health sector need to act now, and quick to find most-effective ways of dealing with the NCDs challenge.

By implementing some of the already presented suggestions on curbing NCD cases, the government will have made a big step in finding lasting solutions. As it stands, the best chance will depend on government's willingness and openness to new ideas from different players, but also concerted efforts from players in the health sector. The problem of NCDs affects everyone, and it is within our means to find a lasting solution.

As Tanzania and the rest of the world continue to grapple with the many forms of NCDs, it remains a matter of national health interest that these numerous challenges are discussed publically for the benefit of every citizen.