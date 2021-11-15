Tanzania/Madagascar: Tanzania Take On Madagascar in World Cup Formality Qualifier

14 November 2021
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — The national football team (Taifa Stars) today face Madagascar in the formality qualifier for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The match has been scheduled to start from 4pm Tanzania time at the Stade Kianja Barea de Mahamasina in Antananarivo.

It is a formality match because Taifa Stars have no chance of qualifying for playoffs even if they win the encounter in group J.

As per the standings, only two teams are battling for the playoff round of the World Cup. They are the Democratic Republic of Congo and Benin, who also clash today at the same time at the Stade des Martyrs de la Pentecote in Kinshasa, the DRC.

DR Congo are placed second with eight points and target victory over Benin in order to qualify for the next stage. Benin are placed at the top with 10 points and need just a draw to secure a place in the playoffs.

Taifa Stars are placed third with seven points and the victory over Madagascar will make them collect 10 points that are not enough for them to qualify for the next stage featuring 10 countries.

