Tanzania: Majaliwa Issues Tough Directives to Grow the Forestry Sector

Dar es Salaam — Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa yesterday issued directives to three ministers with the aim of unlocking investment in forestry.

He abolished export of semi-processed timber products and instructed Investment minister Geofrey Mwambe to visit timber factories to inspect and identify those exporting partially processed products.

The Premier also directed the Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office responsible for Parliamentary Affairs, Labour, Employment, Youth and the Disabled, Ms Jenista Mhagama, to visit timber processing and resolve wage challenges and occupational safety and health concerns.

Natural Resources and Tourism minister Damas Ndumbaro was also ordered to collaborate with his Finance and Planning counterpart to review and if possible scrap nuisance taxes charged to forestry stakeholders.

He issued the directives in Mufindi District, Iringa Region shortly before launching the National Guideline on Processed Timber Products and its respective work plan.

Speaking during the live televised event, Mr Majaliwa said exporting semi-processed timber products, denied the country international status as the product's country of origin. "Others export tree barks for final processing abroad instead of doing so within the country. That has been restricted, such stakeholders should better sell the consignments to those who can finalise processing domestically," he said.

He directed Mr Mwambe to be categorical and insist on the need for investors to import technologies that would help them to do the finishing in the country.

Regarding low wages and violation of labour regulations, Mr Majaliwa said Ms Mhagama would visit the region to evaluate the magnitude of the problem and provide pre-requisite solutions.

"She will be accompanied by the officers responsible for labour affairs who will establish whether occupational safety and health regulations were observed or not," he said, noting that during the visit lawmakers will be invited.

Speaking in presence of nuisance taxes, he instructed Dr Ndumbaro to collaborate with Finance and Planning minister Mwigulu Nchemba to resolve the issue. "This should be done after establishing how your docket is affected. Collectively, see if you can make a revision," he said.

Mr Majaliwa issued the instructions after regional lawmakers, David Kihenzile (Mufindi South), Cosato Chumi (Mafinga Urban) and CCM regional chairman Abel Nyamahanga outlined problems facing citizens in the area.

"Investment mobilisation should go together with establishing reasons behind closure of 24 out of 27 timber factories in the last five years. Issues of log prices and nuisance taxes involving the Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) should be considered," said Mufindi South lawmaker.

He said there were factories paying up huge taxes, but the same are mistreating workers through low pay and forcing them to work under poor working environments.

"I'm speaking this because you are the government's chief executive and your docket is the one responsible for overseeing workers' welfare," he said, advising the Premier to form a team to investigate the matter.

He was supported by Mr Chumi, proposing that indicative prices should be established to streamline the business of logs.

Mr Chumi also expressed his concern on investors exporting semi-processed wooden products for final finishing abroad saying they denied Tanzanians jobs.

He was supported by Mr Nyamahanga who also expressed his concern on poor infrastructure development of Nyororo-Mtwango (44.4km) and Mafinga-Mgololo (77.6km).

"During rainy season up to 30 trucks get stuck in the muds. These could utilise fuel and enable the government to collect revenue for funding other sectors of the economy," said Mr Chumi.

But, Mr Kihenzile said the government had issued a commitment letter expressing its seriousness in executing the roads projects.

Earlier, Dr Ndumbaro said the challenges of restricting transportation of forestry products to not later than 6pm and provision of short term contracts to investors had been addressed.

"Traders are also allowed to transport forestry products to other places than those appearing in the permits which was not allowed in the past. Some nuisance charges have also been scrapped," he said.

He said the guideline will assure availability of raw materials for local industries, planting quality trees, encourage use of modern and efficient technology and recruitment of educated and well skilled workforce," he said.

For her part, IringaRC Queen Sendiga said 325,000 hectares of forests in the country have been planted with trees, 40 percent are found in the region contributing to 75 percent of revenues.