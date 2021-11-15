Angola: Covid-19 - Us Donates Fourth Batch of Pfizer Vaccine to Angola

Luanda — Angola received, this Saturday, 245,360 doses of Pfizer vaccine in a donation from the United States of America (USA) Government.

This is the fourth batch of Pfizer vaccines donated in the framework of the Covax initiative, totaling 3.2 million doses.

To date, according to the Secretary of State for Public Health, Franco Mufinda, Angola totals 13 million doses of vaccines through donations and purchases by the Angolan government.

Angola plans to vaccinate 54 percent of the population, a total of 16.8 million people over the age of 18.

Franco Mufinda appeals to the population to adhere to vaccination.

Data indicate that, until this Saturday, about 8 million people were vaccinated with a single dose.

For her part, the representative of the U.S. Embassy, Julie Nenon, stressed that the goal is to save lives worldwide, as a way to combat the pandemic.

According to the director of the Agency for International Development (USAID), the U.S. intends to distribute more than 110 million doses of the vaccine to more than 60 countries.