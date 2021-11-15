Angola: Mcta Runs Provincial Forums On Intellectual Property Protection

Luanda — The Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Environment (MCTA) has scheduled, between the 15th and 19th of this month, a cycle of provincial forums on intellectual property protection of copyright and related rights.

The second cycle of dissemination of the effective operation of the national system of copyright and related rights will take place in the provinces of Cuanza Norte, Malanje, Uige, Zaire and Bengo.

According to a note of the National Service of Copyright and Related Rights (SENADIAC) to which ANGOP had access, the intention is to make known to the participants the means of protection of the copyright and the guarantees for the enjoyment of the respective economic rights, the main institutions involved and their roles, as well as the mechanisms of articulation and collect from the participants subsidies for the improvement of the effective operation of the SNDAC.

The institution also intends to awaken in entrepreneurs the business opportunities that this operation can provide.

SENADIAC expects to obtain contributions for the improvement of the functioning of the national system of copyright and related rights and to raise the levels of knowledge and awareness about the protection of copyright and related rights.