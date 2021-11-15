Angola: MPLA in Luanda Strengthens Ties With Grassroots

Luanda — The new leadership of the Provincial Committee of MPLA in Luanda will reinforce the narrowing with the grassroots and intermediate organizations, for the 2021/2022 political tussle.

This is one of the guidelines conveyed this Saturday, in the capital of the country, by the first provincial secretary, Bento Francisco Sebastião Bento, during the mass act that marked the presentation of the new provincial committee composed by 297 elements that came out of the XIII conference of mandate renewal held recently.

The politician sustained that the team, composed by 70 per cent of youths coming from the structures of JMPLA and OMA, has as mission the continuity, consolidation, revitalization of the grassroots, organization, as well as to increase the number of militants, friends and sympathizers.

He stressed that the growth of young people represents a lot of responsibility in the first line of political combat at the level of Luanda, with the objective of reaching the five seats in the electoral ballot.

The new provincial committee still counts on 64 members of the executive commission with highlights to the second secretary Nelson Funete, as well as two for the north and south areas, respectively Bento dos Santos "Kangamba" and Mateus da Costa "Godo".