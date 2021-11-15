Angola At Biggest Intra-African Business Exchange in Durban

Durban — Exhibitors of at least thirty national companies are already, since today, Saturday, in Durban, South Africa, to participate in the Second edition of the Intra-African Trade Fair, an initiative of the African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank).

The entourage includes about a hundred Angolans, among governmental entities, businesspeople, cultural agents and journalists.

In this business forum, organized by Afreximbank in collaboration with the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the African Union (AU), Angola is represented by exhibiting companies and a delegation of the Angolan Government's assistants.

These are companies such as the national oil company, Sonangol, Opaia, CEEIA - Community of Exporting and Internationalized Companies of Angola, Catoca, Food Care, Steel Door, Refriango, Kubinga, and financial institutions.

For this business forum, the focal point of the Republic of Angola is the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MINDCOM), in addition to the participation of other public institutions such as the Ministry of Transport, the Agency for Private Investment and Export Promotion (AIPEX) and the Special Economic Zone (ZEE) Luanda-Bengo.

Similar to the first edition, which was held in Cairo, Egypt, in 2018, CEEIA is the entity promoting Angola's participation in this event, as well as coordinating the Angola Pavilion, an enclosure that will host and promote networking (contacts for partnerships) and new business.