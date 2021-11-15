Nigeria: 50,000 Residents Enroll for Health Insurance in Nasarawa

15 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By David Odama

Lafia — NO Fewer than 50 000 residents from the informal sector have registered and are now benefitting from the health Insurance Scheme in Nasarawa state.

Executive Secretary, Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Gaza Gwamna stated this while giving an update of the programme at a news briefing in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital Thursday.

Dr. Gwamna explained that those enrolled under the informal sector for the programme were mostly the vulnerable especially almajiri children, orphans and the aged whose bills had already been funded by the state and federal governments, private organizations and individuals.

According to the executive secretary, those from the formal sector especially civil servants in the state would access health care services under the programme as soon as deductions from their wages to fund the scheme commence.

While commending the organized labour in the state for keying into the programme, Dr. Gaza Gwamna however said the agency would step up awareness campaigns to the rural areas to ensure more residents embrace the programme.

