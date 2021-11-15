Nigeria: Petrol Queues Resurface in Abuja Over Fear of Price Hike, Scarcity

15 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)

Long queues have resurfaced in Abuja filling states as motorists struggle to purchase Premium Motor Spirit, also known as petrol.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most fuel stations were locked while long queues were noticed in retail outlets in Wuse, Gwarimpa, Wuye and Kubwa expressway on Sunday.

A private car owner, Mr Emmanuel Eze, told NAN that there was fuel but does not know the reason for the queues. He urged the government to bring sanity to the oil sector.

"They encourage black market and most times their fuel is adulterated.

"Why do we have to face this kind of problem every month? We need a permanent solution," Eze said.

Another private car owner, Alhaji Ibrahim Audu, said that there was enough fuel on ground, quoting the Nigerian National Petroleum corporation (NNPC).

"I urge all the regulating authorities to sanction fuel station owners. They are making people suffer unnecessary and it's for their selfish reason."

A taxi driver, Mr Yakubu Abraham, said that he has been at the petrol station since 6 pm and was yet to buy petrol.

"This is my source of livelihood. My family depends on this daily and this fuel problem will slow my productivity and return for the day.

"I am scared of buying from the black market because the last time I did, they sold bad fuel to me and it spoilt my fuel pump and I spent more money in fixing it.

"Everything is hard now and this will be bad for the citizens," Abraham said.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X