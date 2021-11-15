Nigeria: I Don't Know What Happened to 'Lekki Camera', Says Fashola

The Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, has said he does not know where the video camera he recovered at Lekki Tollgate, in the aftermath of the #EndSARS protests and shootings, is.

Fashola said this during an interview on Arise television, pointing out that he handed the camera to a Lagos State government official.

Recall that when he visited the scene of Lekki Shootings in October last year, he "found" a video camera and the event went viral.

Asked what became of the camera by Arise TV's Ngozi Alaegbu, Fashola, a former governor of Lagos State, said: "You should not be asking me.

"You have the tapes showing that I handed it over to the government of Lagos. So you have all the recordings. I think your people were there.

"So don't ask me what happened to the camera. I don't know."

On his seeming opposition to concession of assets by the Federal Government, the minister said he was making a point that the private sector was not a silver bullet that solved all problems.

He said: "They are a welcome partnership, but they are not a silver bullet alone in itself."

