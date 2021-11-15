Nigeria: Military Declares War On Criminal Gangs Operating Along Benue/Nasarawa Borders

The new Field Commander of the Joint military and security operation in Benue State, codenamed Operation Whirl Stroke, OPWS, Major General Kevin Aligbe has declared total war on all criminal elements operating on the Benue/Nasarawa state borders, warning that his men would speak the language of the military to such gangs.

Major General Aligbe during his maiden meeting with newsmen in Makurdi, also clarified that the operation was not mandated to enforce the state anti-open grazing law.

Speaking on efforts to check the persistent herdsmen crisis on the Benue/Nasarawa state borders, Maj. Gen. Aligbe said: "we cannot possibly deploy in every village and community. So, our deployment around the border areas of Benue and Nasarawa is actually on both sides.

"We have our men on the Nasarawa axis facing Benue and from Benue facing Nasarawa, so that the valley area or troublesome spot is managed and then troops can go to other communities as well.

"We do not have the luxury of the kind of manpower that we would have needed because of other challenges facing the country particularly in the North East and West. But we try as much as possible to dominate the ground and protect the lives and property of the people.

"We know that in Benue State, we have the anti open grazing law and in Nasarawa state you do not have that. And the borders as alleged is not clearly demarcated but both states have urged the National Boundary Commission to demarcate their borders.

"So, we do not have the responsibility and it is not our job to enforce the anti open grazing law, no, that is not what we are here to do. Ours is to protect the Tivs from being killed, protect the Fulanis from being killed and anybody who refuses to heed the voice of reason will of course be may listen to our ordinary language that we speak."

"It is as simple as that, we will make it very clear and we retain that capacity to enforce that on the ground. So, we appeal to their consciences and reason, so that from the management level, they can even talk to their foot soldiers because they talk to themselves. Both groups talk to themselves."