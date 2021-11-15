Nigeria: Army Chief Visits Family of Slain General in Kaduna

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt. Gen Faruk Yahaya, yesterday visited the family of slain Commander of the 28 Special Forces Brigade, Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkusu.

General Zirkusu was killed on Saturday along with three soldiers during an attack by Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP, insurgents in Borno State.

Vanguard gathered that the COAS who on Saturday, hailed late Brig Gen Zirkusu and the soldiers as "gallant officer and soldiers who courageously defended the territorial integrity of Nigeria and Nigerians even at the price of their own lives," visited the family at the Nigerian Defence Academy Officers Quarters in Kaduna.

Gen Yahaya was accompanied by some principal staff officers and the Commandant of the NDA during the visit.

A date for the burial of the late senior officer who is a Christian from Adamawa State is yet to be fixed.

Meanwhile, the senator representing Borno South, Ali Ndume, has raised alarm that fighters of the Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, were regrouping around Lake Chad. Ndume, who is chairman, Senate Committee on Army, stated this against the backdrop of the attack on Askira Uba LGA of Borno, which claimed the lives of commander of General Zirkusu, and three soldiers on Saturday.

Speaking with reporters yesterday, Ndume said the "intensity" with which they attacked the soldiers was worrisome, adding that they came in more than 10 gun trucks.

He said: "I want to express my condolences to the Nigerian army over the death of the general who died along Chibok road. ISWAP terrorists attacked a town there. They know that the general was the major obstacle to their operation. They laid an ambush and rammed a bomb-ladened car into his vehicle.

"This is not the end, but the beginning of the end of terrorists. I know that the army has what it takes to take the fight to them. There is a need to urge other security agencies to give the army the needed support. We also need to urge vigilante groups to assist them.

"For now, we will assume that it was an isolated case. But the intensity with which they came is worrisome. They came with more than 10 gun trucks. They are also regrouping around Borno north.

"That's the Lake Chad axis. The military is aware and the air force is providing surveillance in the area. It was a revenge mission. The army has been taking out key ISWAP commanders and they have their revenge.

"Last week, for instance, they abducted relatives of the Emir of Askira. They also abducted some passengers along that road. If the Army sustains the tempo, we will win this insurgency."