Nigeria: Ondo Govt, Group Bicker Over Forest Reserves

THE Ondo State Concerned Timber Merchants, OSCTIM, yesterday, kicked against an alleged plot to hand over the state's forest reserve to a company allegedly linked with the Governor's son, Babajide Akeredolu.

The state government last week lifted the ban placed on activities in the State Forest Reserves after 10 weeks.

The state government said that the measure was aimed at bringing sanity to the sector even as it was meant to engender enhanced revenue generation for the State.

But OSCTIM, a statement by its coordinator, Alhaji Olawole Idris said: "The state government intentionally placed a ban on all activities in the forests, on August 31, 2021; to enable it to perfect all necessary documents before the new consultancy company begins operations.

"The recent pronouncement from the state government on the lifting of forestry activities pointed in the direction that the new consultant will soon commence operations.

"To ensure the smooth running of this new consultancy agency, the governor has allegedly instructed his son to nominate someone he trusted as the new commissioner that will be in charge of the Ministry of Natural Resources.

"Enough is enough, we are appealing to all stakeholders in the state to speak up and condemn this criminal act being spearheaded by Babajide Akeredolu and one Ilesanmi Ademola popularly as (Brainbox). We now ask: what was the offence of the former consultant?

"We won't allow Akeredolu and his son to cripple the sunshine state. He has given the power to his son to an extent that he (Babajide) now determines who and who would serve in his cabinet."

Allegations plot to blackmail first family --Ondo govt

But in a swift reaction, the state government said the group's allegation was "a plot to blackmail Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, his immediate family and the state government.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo said: "It has come to our notice that some unscrupulous individuals have perfected plans to blackmail the Akeredolu administration, using the first family as a target of their smear campaign

"The plan, which was hatched and orchestrated by these individuals, particularly, targeted the Governor's son, Babajide Akeredolu, on allegations of high handedness and interference with serious government decisions, especially as it relates to the economic activities at the government reserves

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Environment Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Succinctly, the purveyors of this heinous plot have perfected plans to lie against the Governor and his son of attempting to take over the management of the forest reserves so as to corner the resources for personal gains.

"For the avoidance of doubt, Governor Akeredolu handles the business of government with utmost respect and accountability.

"The government decision to ban all logging activities and subsequent lifting of the ban, are all in the interest of the state.

"We will not fold arms and allow disgruntled elements ruin the gains that have been recorded and being consolidated on, in the state.

"For a government that has shown accountability and readiness to explore all economic angles for the progress of the state in the past four years, it is not only laughable but, preposterous for any disgruntled group to suggest that Governor Akeredolu's son was planning to man the ministry of natural resources for personal gain."