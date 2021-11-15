Nigeria: P-Square We Back Again?

15 November 2021
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Agbonkhese Oboh

Some interesting events, occurring within a short while, are breeding hope in the hearts of P-Square fans that Peter (Mr. P) and Paul (Rude Boy) might resurrect the legendary band again.

The twins broke up P-Square in 2017 after a bitter feud, with each half of the group doing well since.

The break up reflected in everything that linked them, except one.

However, look at these few points of mine and then you would agree that something is up.

So, what's up with P-Square? We don't know. Yet

*Peter took the full brood shopping for toys and blings in the US.

*Anita Okoye then thanked him, saying "Christmas in November, thanks to Uncle Peter."

*He replied: "You are welcome, Anita."

*In four days, Mr. P will drop an album -- "The Prodigal". Is he returning?

*Track 6 is "I Love You," is an action-packed ballad that has soulful Simi, boisterous Teni and delectable Tamar Braxton on board.

Those aren't enough for us to hope for the magical P-Square shaking up stage and heart?

*Well, they are now following each other on Instagram again. And the inimitable Naija Ninja, God rest his soul, would be smiling.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X