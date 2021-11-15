Nigeria: Katsina Police Repel Bandits' Attack, Rescue 11 Victims, Recover 38 Cows - Spokesman

The Katsina Police command says it has repelled an attack by bandits on Gidan Duka village, in Kankara Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, during which it rescued 11 kidnap victims in Safana.

SP Gambo Isah, the command's spokesperson who disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen, on Sunday, in Katsina, said 38 cows and 11 sheep were also recovered.

"Today, November 14, 2021 bandits in their numbers, armed with AK-47 rifles attacked Gidan Duka village, Kankara LGA of Katsina state, and rustled an unspecified number of domestic animals.

"The DPO Kankara and his team swiftly responded to the distress call and chased after the hoodlums.

"The team met the bandits at Danmarabu village and engaged them in a firefight. The bandits escaped into the forest, abandoning all the rustled animals.

"The team also recovered an operational motorcycle belonging to the bandits; while investigation is ongoing." Isah disclosed.

He similarly said that based on credible intelligence, the Command succeeded in rescuing 11 kidnapped victims from Sabon Garin Safana, explaining that "the victims were rescued from a bandits' hideout, on the outskirts of Tsaskiya village, in Safana LGA of the state.

"It may be recalled that bandits attacked Sabon Garin Safana village on Nov. 12, 2021 and kidnapped 11 of the villagers.

"The victims were taken to Dutsinma General Hospital for medical examination/treatment and have already been reunited with their respective families", according to Isah.

Meanwhile, efforts are in top gear with a view to arresting the perpetrators of the crime, while investigation is ongoing, the police spokesman added.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria