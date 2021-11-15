Nigeria: Youths Film Themselves Assaulting PDP Leader, Others

"The man did not put up any resistance, he only cried out as he writhed in pain..."

Some young men in Edo State, Nigeria's South-south, filmed themselves assaulting an elderly man who is a local leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

The men - about five of them - are members of the PDP in Edo.

They took on the elderly man, alongside three other men, because of a power struggle at the local level between two factions of the party, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

A clip showing the assault is being circulated on Facebook.

The incident which has unsettled the PDP and the Edo State Government appeared to have happened in November, although its exact date is unknown.

"Video it now!" One of the assailants is heard screaming in the clip as the elderly man is brought out from a house, dragged on and beaten with sticks and a machete.

They threw him down on the ground near a tarred road and forced him to pull off his clothes. The man did not put up any resistance, he only cried out as he writhed in pain.

"I am on (the) media, direct," one of the assailants is heard saying, apparently informing the others that he was filming the scene, and perhaps uploading it on social media.

'It's wicked and shameful'

The Chairman of PDP in Edo, Tony Aziegbemi, in a statement on Sunday, identified the assaulted man as Samuel Dania, the vice chairman of the PDP in Ward 8, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Aziegbemi condemned the assault which he said was unwarranted and unacceptable.

He urged the security agencies in the state to arrest and prosecute the assailants.

"Edo PDP is known as a peaceful, united and vibrant political party, where dialogue is our watchword.

"No political party, especially PDP, will be at ease seeing the said video. It pricks at the sensibilities of all of us and we must all condemn it.

"We are PDP, this does not depict our PDP," he said.

Dan Orbih, the PDP national vice chairman, South-south, described the incident as "wicked and shameful".

He said the assailants were "politically patronised youths" and called on the security agencies in the state to fish them out and punish them to serve as a deterrent to others.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Edo State Government condemned the assault and vowed to prosecute those who did it.

"With its uncompromising commitment to maintaining law and order, the government frowns at all forms of violence and is particularly appalled with the contents of the video.

"Government has ordered security agencies in the state to thoroughly investigate the incident to ensure that anyone found culpable is made to face the full weight of extant laws in the state, particularly the Violence Against Persons Law," Osaigbovo Iyoha, the chief of staff to Governor Godwin Obaseki said in a statement on Saturday.

Edo State is ruled by the PDP.

The governor, Mr Obaseki, was first elected under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) before he defected to the PDP after a prolonged political battle with his erstwhile godfather and predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, who was the national chairman of the APC.

There had been some internal wrangling within the PDP at the state level recently. It is, however, unclear if there was any link between this and the assault incident.