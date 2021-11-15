Nigeria: Henkel's Forscherwelt Programme to Drive Scientific Literacy in Nigeria

Henkel has stated that its Forscherwelt programme is expected to drive scientific literacy in Nigeria targeting primary schools across the country.

In a statement it issued to Thisday, Henkel stated that it will launch its Forscherwelt initiative at People's Primary School in November 2021.

Shedding light on the programme, Henkel stated that Forscherwelt, or "Researchers' World" is an educational initiative designed by Henkel to introduce children into the fascinating world of science, stressing that since its inauguration at Henkel's Düsseldorf headquarters in April 2011, more than 62,000 children around the world have taken part in Henkel's Forscherwelt programmes.

Forscherwelt is an out-of-school learning environment focusing on using scientific methods, critical testing, analysis, interpretation of data, science, and of course: creativity. Through specific learning objectives, children gain insight into the process of scientific inquiry.

Through specific learning objectives, elementary students can gain insight into the process of scientific inquiry as it came into being to encourage children to explore the world of science and make research fun.

According to the global coordinator, Henkel, Dr. Ute Krupp, said the programme is designed for children between the ages of eight to ten and takes a holistic approach towards teaching and learning by putting children into the role and workplace of an actual researcher.

Krupp said, "The programme is Henkel's way of contributing to scientific literacy, and it includes teaching units for elementary schools in different settings with teaching materials and training courses developed by educational specialists."

The pilot phase of the training will be held at People's Primary School, Ibadan. According to Rajat Kapur, the Managing Director of Henkel Nigeria, the public primary school was chosen as it situated near to Henkel's Ibadan plant and the company is committed to empowering young talents and supporting them to flourish in the communities in which it operates.

Kapur said the initiative reflects the focal points of Henkel's research areas as it is meant to position the globally reputed company as a stakeholder in the country's education sector, drive and amplify its involvement in community relations.