Kenya/Rwanda: Engin Firat to Leave Harambee Stars Role After Rwanda Match

Harambee Stars coach Engin Firat is set to leave after Monday's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Rwanda in Nairobi.

The Turkish coach's exit comes days after the government took over the management of football in the country following the disbandment of the Football Kenya Federation and the arrest of the sports body's president Nick Mwendwa.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has appointed a caretaker committee to oversee the management of the game in the interim.

Firat signed a two-month contract to manage Stars which expires in a few days' time.

He's been in charge for three matches, losing two against Mali and drawing away to Uganda.

"He (Firat) will leave after the Rwanda game. The secretariat is determined to put in place the required mechanism to improve the national team," explained a source at the caretaker committee.

"There's been an outcry following his appointment and that 5-0 thrashing by Mali did not aid his cause of extending the contract."

Stars returned to Kenya from Kampala on Thursday after posting a 1-1 draw with Uganda in Kampala.

Kenya is still searching for a win in the qualification campaign, with the five fixtures so far ending in two defeats and three draws.

Ringera, while addressing the press in Nairobi on Friday, confirmed his team will prepare the team for Rwanda's clash.