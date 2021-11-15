Somalia: IED Kills 3 IDP Children in Guriel

14 November 2021
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Three internally displaced children have died after an improvised explosive device (IED) hit them while playing outside the camp in Guriel town.

According to witnesses two others and their mother were reportedly injured after they mistakenly hit the landmine that exploded to them.

"We were playing when suddenly a boy pulled out a string. The string was tied to a box that had a landmine concealed in it," Abdirizaq Ahmed told Dalsan.

The incident comes barely two weeks after residents returned to Guriel following intense battles between Galmudug regional forces backed by federal troops and the Sufi paramilitary group Ahlu Sunna Waljama'a.

Guriel was the scene of intense fighting in late October as many as 120 people were killed in the violence.

