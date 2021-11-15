Somalia: Somali American Terror Suspect Arrested After Offering Police U.S.$1800 to Be Shown Nairobi's Most Congested Club

Kenyan anti-terrorism police officers said they are interrogating a Somali American terror suspect who was arrested at a shopping centre in Nairobi.

The suspect, identified as Ali Abdullahi Hussein, was arrested at around 2 am on Saturday at Langata Shopping Centre and using his trickery means he sought some information from the officer whom he thought will disclose to him.

According to the police the suspect inquired about when the most congested club in Nairobi.

"The orderly officer was reluctant to give out the information and the suspect was ready to offer him 180,000 shillings (about 1,606 U.S. dollars) but he declined," the police said in a report.

Police said they recovered $1500 from the suspect who is currently being detained.