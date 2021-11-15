Nigeria: CBN Governor's Cup Opportunity for Feedback On Economic Policy, Says Emefiele

Abuja — The Governor of Central Bank, Mr Godwin Emefiele has said that the 14th edition of the CBN Governor's Golf Cup provided the bank opportunity to extract feedback from golfers and elite members of the public on the policies and initiatives of the apex bank and their impact on the national economy and general growth of the nation.

He made the assertion over the weekend at the prize presentation ceremony of the tournament held at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.

Emefiele who was represented by the CBN Deputy Governor, Operations Adebisi Sonubi, said that the tournament which started in 2007 has helped to strengthen the spirit of friendship and interaction by creating an atmosphere of relaxation and recreation among golfers.

He said the bank has shown consistency in its effort to promote the game of golf and other sports in the country saying the gesture has had a remarkable impact on sportsmen in particular and the youth of our society in general, especially at the time of the global pandemic, which according to IMF has inflicted loss of $28 trillion on the global economy.

Sonubi, who spoke to reporters during the ceremonial tee-off said the CBN will continue to sustain the tournament because it afforded it the opportunity to interact with its key public.

He said this year's tournament was unique because it afforded many golfers to shake off the rust of COVID- 19 and the hiatus of staying at home.

Ezekiel Davor Tiri posted 69 to emerge the overall winner of the tournament, despite only being drawn into the tournament from the waiting list occasioned by the absence of some of the qualifiers.

Tiri, who has a new handicap of 16.4 from 18 handicap started playing golf in 2009, the day Barrack Obama was inaugurated as the President of US. He said winning the CBN Cup was a big deal for him.

Mohammed Suleiman shot 77 to win the men's net prize while T. Eben-Spiff posted 72 to win the men Division 1 nett event.

A. Birch carded 70 beating Oluseyi Badmus by eight strokes to claim the CBN staff prize.