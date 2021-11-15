Nigeria: Debates On Direct Primaries Shouldn't Scuttle Electoral Bill's Passage - Saraki

Ilorin — A former President of the Senate, Dr. Bukola Saraki, yesterday, said the ongoing debates over the passage of the law on direct primaries for political parties by the National Assembly must not be allowed to scuttle the passage of the electoral bill.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin during the 9th memorial prayer for his late father, Dr. Olusola Saraki, held at the family's Ilofa road residence, GRA, Ilorin, Saraki said, "The important thing is for President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the electoral bill for Nigerians to benefit from its other parts. Direct Primaries is best for political parties if properly done. But I am sure Nigerians are not prepared for it because there is still a lot of work to be done.

"But now that the National Assembly has passed it, we should make the best out of the situation rather than allowing the controversy on one item to throw away the other good parts of the bill. What is important, is for the President to assent to it and enable Nigerians benefit from the other parts."

On the performance of the PDP at the recent election in Anambra, where the party came second, Saraki noted the the exercise was a success for Nigeria and democracy.

"The Anambra election was a success story for Nigeria, because many of us were sceptical that it would hold. But it not only held, it was peaceful and credible and we commend INEC for bringing in technology, which we have advocated to improve our electoral process.

"Yes, there's still some works that need to done, no doubt, but we can improve on that for the next election to be better. People can now say we are having elections that is closer to best practices. That election was a good day for democracy and Nigeria and we thank the security agencies also," he said

Saraki explained that the PDP has demonstrated the capacity and leadership qualities to deliver the country with the way its leaders reconciled themselves to hold the national convention, noting that what was important was Nigeria and not personal ambition of anybody, stressing that, "The party that cannot manage itself cannot rule the country."

Saraki whose sister, Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Rukayyah Saraki, was also present, described his late father as a selfless leader whom Nigerians should adopt today in the light of the country's sorry situation.