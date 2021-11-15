Nigeria: Rising Cooking Gas Prices, Electricity Tariff 'Ll Worsen Plight of Nigerians - CAN

THE Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, weekend, lamented that the hike in electricity tariff and cooking gas prices will worsen the plight of Nigerians adding that the citizens already have enough on their plate with heightened insecurity.

In a communiqué by the General Secretary, CAN, Joseph Daramola, asked security agencies to respond quickly to distress calls from Nigerians and commended the timely rescue of kidnapped University of Abuja students.

On the 2023 elections, CAN urged Nigerians to take advantage of the Continuous Voter Registration, CVR, exercise by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to prepare their voters' cards for elections.

CAN also expressed worry over the extortion of returning Nigerians at the country's airports and asked the federal government to provide an efficient payment scheme.

The communiqué reads: "The national executive council appreciates the recent efforts of the security agencies for the prompt action taken to rescue the staff members of the Federal University of Abuja who were recently kidnapped.

"CAN challenges the security agencies to respond quickly to distress calls and protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

"It further calls on the federal government to do all it can to release the abducted innocent people in captivity unconditionally without further loss of lives.

"On the need for prompt action by security agencies, CAN also wishes to advise the federal, states, and local governments to immediately initiate an all-inclusive security dialogue with all stakeholders. This will help towards finding a lasting solution to the security challenges.

"CAN acknowledges the resilience of Nigerians in view of the prevailing economic hardships and insecurity in the country and advises the federal government to not worsen the situation with increasing electricity tariffs, prices of cooking gas, and merely allocating funds for maintenance of roads without corresponding visible impacts.

"As the nation prepares for the electioneering campaigns towards the 2023 general elections, CAN urges all Christians and citizens that are of age to without delay take advantage of INEC's revalidation of voters' cards exercise and register to get their voters' cards.

"Politicians should conduct themselves in a manner that will bring peace and unity. Youths should not allow any selfish office-seeker to use them to cause violence before, during, and after the politicking exercise."