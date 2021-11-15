Rwanda: Arsenal to Loan Out Rwandan Youngster George Lewis

Arsenal are set to send out Rwandan talent George Lewis Igaba-Ishimwe Maniraguha on loan in the 2022 winter transfer window as he seeks adequate playing time.

Lewis joined the Gunners from Norwegian third tier outfit Fram Larvik in August, 2020 but has seen his career on the downside due to injuries despite a brilliant start which saw him scoring two goals and providing an assist in his first three games for the youth side.

The 21-year-old winger was expected to move to Portsmouth on loan in June this year but he endured another setback as an injury prevented the move from materializing.

Lewis has not made a single appearance for the Arsenal U-23 in the Premier League 2 this season because of injury problems and Times Sport understands that he will be on the list of the club's players who will be loaned in January.

The budding talent was born in Kigali but grew up in Norway and is eligible to feature for both countries although he is yet to be capped at international level.