Egypt: Health Ministry - 15-18 Age Group to Get Jabbed With Pfizer Vaccine

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said adolescents aged from 15 to 18 years will be vaccinated with Pfizer as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In statements to "Kalima Akhira" TV program aired on One screen on Saturday night, Megahed said the Ministry's website witnessed a high turnout since the announcement of the state's decision to vaccinate this age category, adding that Egypt has 37 million doses of Pfizer vaccine that will be given them.

He also said coordination is underway with the Education Ministry to vaccinate this category estimated at 4 million.

The spokesman went on to say the Ministry senses the families' full awareness of the need to vaccinate this age group before the state's started the measures to vaccinate them.