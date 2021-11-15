Egypt: Health Ministry - 15-18 Age Group to Get Jabbed With Pfizer Vaccine

14 November 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Health Ministry Spokesman Khaled Megahed said adolescents aged from 15 to 18 years will be vaccinated with Pfizer as part of efforts to curb the spread of coronavirus.

In statements to "Kalima Akhira" TV program aired on One screen on Saturday night, Megahed said the Ministry's website witnessed a high turnout since the announcement of the state's decision to vaccinate this age category, adding that Egypt has 37 million doses of Pfizer vaccine that will be given them.

He also said coordination is underway with the Education Ministry to vaccinate this category estimated at 4 million.

The spokesman went on to say the Ministry senses the families' full awareness of the need to vaccinate this age group before the state's started the measures to vaccinate them.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X