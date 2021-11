Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry hailed the distinguished Egyptian pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which reflects the ancient Egyptian civilization and the modern Egyptian state vision.

He made the remarks on his Twitter account on Sunday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Ahmed Hafez said.

Shoukry is currently visiting the UAE within the framework of his participation in the 12th Sir Bani Yas Forum, which is organized by the UAE Foreign Ministry.

MENA